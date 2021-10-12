Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,846. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.