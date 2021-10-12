Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.54 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 137,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,846. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.