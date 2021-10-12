Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00063421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00124880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.65 or 0.99834876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.89 or 0.06222738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

