Dun & Bradstreet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,015 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 557% compared to the typical daily volume of 611 put options.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,503. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

