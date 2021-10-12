Duncan McPhee Sells 9,982 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,346.59).

Duncan McPhee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Duncan McPhee bought 7,500 shares of Lookers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,663.18).

LOOK opened at GBX 64.45 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.61. The company has a market cap of £252.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. Lookers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.61 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms recently commented on LOOK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

