Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.68.
Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.06. 511,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at C$814,407. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
