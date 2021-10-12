Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.68.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.06. 511,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,865. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.07. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$214.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2868265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at C$814,407. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.