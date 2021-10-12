Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLMY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunelm Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous None dividend of $0.35. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Dunelm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.