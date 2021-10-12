DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. 1,881,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.