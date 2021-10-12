DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.
NYSE DD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. 1,881,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
