Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dylan C. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. 4,702,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $22,205,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

