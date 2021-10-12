Dynamic Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $359.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.65 or 0.06260380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00308862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00497648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

