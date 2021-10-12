DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $2,645,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

