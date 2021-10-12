e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.15

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $133.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00302452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,094 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.