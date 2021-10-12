e-Money Hits 24-Hour Volume of $346,462.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and $346,462.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.