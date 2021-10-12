Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4,652.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.11% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $743.65 million, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

