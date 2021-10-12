Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

