Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eat Beyond Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Eat Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

