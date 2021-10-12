Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 750.9% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 750.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

