Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 750.9% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 750.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $14.40.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
