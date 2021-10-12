Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,809 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Ebang International worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 508.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 717,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ebang International by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 81,323 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebang International during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebang International alerts:

NASDAQ:EBON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 96,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.