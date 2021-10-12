eBoost (EBST) Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $1,230.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00308501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.