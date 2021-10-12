Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for High Tide (CVE:HIT)

High Tide (CVE:HIT)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.

