ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

ECNCF opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

