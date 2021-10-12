Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.
Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. 1,110,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
