Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.13. 1,110,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.92. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

