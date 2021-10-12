Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 5.5%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.85 and last traded at $38.67. Approximately 23,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,234,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $57,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

