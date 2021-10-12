Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,972,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 35,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $14,393,875. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

