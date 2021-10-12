Effect.AI Market Capitalization Reaches $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00095882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00415004 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00034065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

