Efinity Token (EFI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.50 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $41.31 million and $3.50 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.76 or 0.00218591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00093875 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

