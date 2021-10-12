eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.76 million and the highest is $95.46 million. eHealth posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

EHTH stock opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. eHealth has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $93.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

