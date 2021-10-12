Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Electrocomponents from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

EENEF remained flat at $$13.95 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

