Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $332.59 million and $1.24 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,164,120 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

