Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.97

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.97 and traded as low as C$12.93. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.07, with a volume of 2,164,641 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CSFB set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.97.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

