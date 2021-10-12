Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 909,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

