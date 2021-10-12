Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Eli Lilly and worth $240,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $3,700,506.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,762,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,783,143,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock worth $130,752,784. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.35. 20,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,902. The company has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

