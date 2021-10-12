Ellaism (ELLA) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $26,670.72 and $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.80 or 0.06207000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093918 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

