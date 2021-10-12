Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 29,980 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.84. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,762. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

