Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July makes up approximately 1.5% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $30.23.

