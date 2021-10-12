Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

