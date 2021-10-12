Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.72% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

