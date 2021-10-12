Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RNRG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,404. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

