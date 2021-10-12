Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EPP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,549. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

