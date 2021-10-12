Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,661 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 9,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

