Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 55,561 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 3,839.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 3.93% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000.

Shares of PFFV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 12,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

