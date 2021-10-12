Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

