Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR remained flat at $$50.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,389 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17.

