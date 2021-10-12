Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 51,732 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,732 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 313,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 381,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

