Elrond Price Tops $233.86 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $233.86 or 0.00421968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and approximately $173.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00096941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,552,498 coins and its circulating supply is 19,578,394 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

