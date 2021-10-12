ELTCOIN 1-Day Volume Tops $21,622.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $78,275.11 and $21,622.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

ELTCOIN Coin Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.