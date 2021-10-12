Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.59, for a total transaction of C$109,941.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,703.57. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.56.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

