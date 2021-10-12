Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Empire Petroleum stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Empire Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.