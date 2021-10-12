Emso Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Emso Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 398,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,139,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 28.1% of Emso Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Emso Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $356,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,953.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 403,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,928,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

