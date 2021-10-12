ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Up 822.7% in September

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 822.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 20,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,595. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

