Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

