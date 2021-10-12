Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 143.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
